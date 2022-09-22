CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A southeast Kansas sheriff is crunching the numbers, after the release of crime stats statewide. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says violent crime is down slightly — both in his county and across Kansas. There’s also a decrease in rape, burglary, and theft cases. But other categories saw a rise last year.

“Also we had a 44% increase in aggravated assaults and batteries. So the crimes we are seeing are what we’re seeing nationwide. The incidents are more intense, more violent, and certainly more risk to the law enforcement officers that are responding to that type of calls,” said Cherokee Co Sheriff David Groves.

Groves adds he’s happy to see the drop in crime — and credits local deputies and police officers, as well as the communities they serve.