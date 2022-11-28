Three victims, two of which passed from their injuries, have been confirmed in the Baxter Springs shooting that had occurred today 11/28.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Multiple agencies are investigating a double homicide in Baxter Springs today (11/28).

Around 2:44 p.m., Baxter Springs Police received a call about gunshots fired inside a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived they found three wounded victims and rendered aid to them. Two died from their injuries, and a third victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Police are not releasing names at this time, pending notifications of next of kin.

At this time police are not looking for anyone connected to the shooting and say there is no threat to the public.

Police received assistance from Cherokee County Ambulance, Quapaw Nation Marshall’s Office EMS, Baxter Fire Department, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas State Highway Patrol has been called to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as information becomes available.