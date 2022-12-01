BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans.

Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds.

Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence, Mo., who is in custody for shooting the victims. Butts is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and interference with law enforcement.

This case is currently under investigation by the Baxter Springs Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.