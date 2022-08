BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Around lunch time Friday, a C-17 did a low flyover over Baxter Springs.

The pilot is Matt McCandless, a 2006 graduate of Baxter Springs High School. His parents, Gary and Jan McCandless still live in the area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office started sharing the news about the flyover on its Facebook page this morning, prompting crowds of people to head outside to try and get a glimpse of the plane.

Video courtesy City of Baxter Springs Facebook page.