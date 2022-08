COLUMBUS, Kans. — One doesn’t necessarily associate bubbles with the first day of school – unless you live in Columbus.

That was the scene Wednesday morning outside the front entrance of the courthouse. It’s all part of an annual prank by some of the seniors at the high school.

Millions of bubbles poured from the fountain for quite some time but city officials said they don’t mind.

If nothing else, it helped give the fountain a nice shine, as well as the surrounding area.