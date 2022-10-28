FRANKLIN, Kans. — It’s a $2,000,000 boost to the Kansas Tourism industry — and a local foundation has received a good chunk of it. The Miners Hall Museum Foundation is getting a little more than $337,000.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office released the details this morning.

The money will be used primarily for a dragline that sits in northeast Cherokee County. The last-of-its-kind excavation machine was used for decades in surface mining. It was purchased in the 1950’s and shipped from Louisiana. The plan is to restore and move it to Ginardi’s Corner in Franklin.

“We needed that amount of money to really get this jump-started piece of it, because to move it and to restore it, it’s a large project. So we’re just very thankful that the state and the federal government believed in us enough to make this happen,” said Kathryn Richard, Museum Development Coordinator.

“I think it’s great. My family were all coal miners and they would be happy as could be that this machine is being preserved for, hopefully, ever,” said Wendell Wilkinson, Dragline Owner.

The grant money comes from the “TASK” program — administered by Kansas Tourism, through a partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation.

“TASK” stands for “Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas.”