COLUMBUS, Kan—A Cherokee, Kansas man is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on no bond, facing numerous charges for child sex crimes.

Richard Anthony Sanchez, 30, was arrested Wednesday by Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators following a month-long investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office started investigating Sanchez after the victim came forward to a trusted adult describing the abuse. That adult then contacted the Sheriff’s office.

Sanchez is facing allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, attempted indecent liberties with a child, criminal solicitation of a child, attempted rape and aggravated intimidation of a witness.