Cherokee County leaders discuss possibility of land bank at Monday night’s meeting

Some structures that stand in Cherokee County were bustling years ago, but now stand vacant and deteriorating.

County leaders are looking for a solution.

“We have had some general interest in creating a land bank in the county, but didn’t have a lot of information,” explained Janet Miller with Cherokee County Economic Development. “So, we’re hoping to learn directly from people that have been down that road before.”

Who better to hear from than leaders from Pittsburg and Fort Scott, as both cities have their own land banks?

These land banks work to help a city or county acquire deteriorating or vacant structures in hopes of repurposing them.

“Southeast Kansas is rural and I think that we face all the same challenges as far as dilapidation and blight in our communities,” said Quentin Holmes with Pittsburg Community Development. “So, this is a great way for our communities to address that issue and get something done about it.”

Pittsburg started its land bank back in 2015.

Just four years down the road, the city has acquired enough property to formulate a land use plan.

It will help them understand what areas might be of the best use for different types of real estate.

“One of our major focus areas of our land use plan is housing and as long as we can address those issues, we’re doing alright,” Holmes added.

Housing is a big issue across Southeast Kansas and Cherokee County leaders are hoping once they get their program up and running, they can begin to tackle that problem.

“Every rural community probably needs housing. Our housing is older, so having newer housing is just more appealing to especially younger buyers and some of our older housing is just in bad disrepair,” Miller explained. “But, I think we would like to see some more apartments and duplexes and single family housing and a little bit of everything.”

Land bank advocates from both Pittsburg and Fort Scott say the first step in creating a land bank is community buy-in.

With last night’s turn out at that special meeting, Cherokee County leaders are hopeful this new project will be a success.