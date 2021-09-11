BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cherokee County law enforcement received some help from the community of Baxter Springs Saturday.

The Back the Badge Barbeque helps the non-profit Baxter Springs Police and Cherokee County Reserves.

The fundraising event helps cover the out of pocket cost for equipment and training materials for the non-profits.

Preparations began on Thursday with the delivery of the smoker.

Meat was tended to since Noon on Friday before being served Saturday.

Sierra Hulsey, Baxter Springs Reserves, says, “The people love to support our local law enforcement and it’s really humbling to see all the people that actually do come out and support with everything that’s going on in the world.”

The event is estimated to have brought in around $10,000 last year for the reserves.