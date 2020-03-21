Cherokee County Launches Pick-up Service

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to continue serving our community in a variety of ways during these uncertain times.

“We have many citizens throughout the county who have been finding it difficult recently to get their essential supplies and the dedicated men and women of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are eager to step up and help however we can,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“With that in mind, we are excited to announce a new program, “Cherokee County Cares,” which will begin immediately. Under the program, we ask seniors and other high-risk residents who may need assistance with picking up essential grocery items and prescription medications to contact our office at 620-429-3992 to schedule arrangements for a member of our team to pick them up and deliver them to your home,” concluded Sheriff Groves.