Cherokee County launches health initiative for families

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — A program in Cherokee County is encouraging families to make health a priority.

It’s called My Plate My Family.

It’s an opportunity for families to get out, learn about physical activity, and learn the importance of eating well-balanced meals.

This education is sponsored by the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or snap and is tailored to meet the needs of the community.

The group meets one a month for four months and organizers say it helps with behavior change.

Christina Holmes, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, said, “There’s a need. Our obesity rate in Cherokee County is very high and there’s a need to learn how to eat healthy foods and how to get physically active. I thin getting families together and giving them that encouragement and motivation helps them improve their daily activities.”

Holmes says she believes giving people that monthly motivation could help people make behavioral changes and get healthier.

Next month the office will host a parents cooking class in Baxter Springs.