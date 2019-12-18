Cherokee County K-9 officer gets vest thanks to donation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is receiving special gear thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 officer Bear has been awarded a grant for a bullet resistant and stab resistant vest.

The vest can be worn everyday while he works with the Sheriff’s Office.

The grant was awarded by a non-profit organization called Vested Interest In K-9s Incorporated.

Sheriff David Groves says the organization has helped nearly 30,000 law enforcement K-9s across the country.

Now Bear will have a personalized vest of his own

“He’s been on the road for about a year now and there’s already been times where he’s been engaged in assisting in the apprehension of combative suspects. Should they be armed and try to injure him, this vest will certainly help keep him safe,” said Groves.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the u-s with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified.

The dogs must be at least 20 months of age.

New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.