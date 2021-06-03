Cherokee County is having a youth entrepreneurship fair for students to come up with business ideas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS – Cherokee County is looking for the business leaders of tomorrow.

The “Cherokee County Economic Development Corporation” is bringing back its virtual “Youth Entrepreneurship Fair.”

It’s a chance for students in the county to come up with a business idea and present it.

The fair was originally designed as a replacement for what had always been an in-person event.

“We had some extra prize money and we wanted to get that out so we did a summer event, which was all virtual, students do a two to five minute pitch of their business idea on video and then we judge it and give some prize money and it was so well received we decided to keep it going this summer.” Says Janet Miller, Cherokee County Economic Development Corporation Director.

The fair is open to all Cherokee County elementary, middle, and high school students.

Submissions are due on June 18th.

Division winners will be announced on the 25th.

Click here for the link to apply.