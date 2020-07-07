Cherokee County Has First Death Related to COVID-19

This summer, you may get a chance to see a comet streaking through the sky -- with a tail, no less -- using only the naked eye.

Unlike Comet ATLAS and Comet SWAN, two comets discovered this year that have already fizzled out, the newly discovered Comet NEOWISE -- also called C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) -- survived its closest encounter with the sun July 3 without breaking up from the heat and has become visible in the Northern Hemisphere through binoculars — and even as a naked-eye object, according to Forbes.