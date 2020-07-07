Cherokee County Has First Death Related to COVID-19

CHEROKEE CO., KS.– The Cherokee County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, the death of a Cherokee County man.
The man, who is in his 70’s has had underlying medical conditions, was recently tested for
Covid-19. The results came back Tuesday morning, showing he had tested positive for Covid-19, before passing away at his home.
Cherokee County Health Department Administrator Betha Elliott.
Department and our entire team extends our deepest sympathy to the family during this time of loss.