Cherokee County Has First Death Related to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., KS.– The Cherokee County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, the death of a Cherokee County man.

The man, who is in his 70’s has had underlying medical conditions, was recently tested for
Covid-19. The results came back Tuesday morning, showing he had tested positive for Covid-19, before passing away at his home.

Helping to ensure the health of our community is the daily mission of the Cherokee County Health
Department and our entire team extends our deepest sympathy to the family during this time of loss.

Cherokee County Health Department Administrator Betha Elliott.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories