CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Clerk’s Office has a new man in charge.

The Cherokee County Clerk’s Office confirms Rodney Edmonson retired from his position as Cherokee County Clerk.

Staff at the office says his official last day was December 27th.

Edmonson began working as the county clerk in January of 2013.

Kyle Rennie will take his place and started working December 18th.

We reached out to both Ron Edmonson and Kyle Rennie, neither were available for comment.