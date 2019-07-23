Cherokee County Fair kicks off this week; expects big crowds for its 91st year

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Cherokee County Fair kicks off Tuesday and preparations are underway to make this year the best one yet.

Cherokee County is celebrating 91 years for its county fair. And activities will include livestock shows, live entertainment and carnival rides. The fair will go on until July 27th, and fair staff say they are looking forward to large attendance this year.

“We have a huge crowd. We’re very fortunate that the whole four states comes to support the Cherokee County Fair really well. We’re expecting big crowds so we really encourage everyone to come out.” Brad Wells, Cherokee County Fair Staff Member

Wells adds this year in particular they have been spared from any complications from severe weather.

Entry to the fair is always free.