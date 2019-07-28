COLUMBUS, Ks.,–As the Cherokee County Fair comes to a close tonight, one of the most highly anticipated events will be taking place.

It’s their livestock auction.



Members from the 4-H club and FFA will be showing off their prized goats in hopes of finding the highest bidder.

Shawnda Rutledge has been participating in the sale ever since she was 7-years-old.



The now 16-year-old says she comes back every year because no experience is like the last.

Shawnda Rutledge, 4-H Club says, “I enjoy being around my friends stuff like that and I really like doing the show, it’s usually fun so.”

Shawnda added she also loves to dress up her goats before they go to auction as well.

And this year Cherokee county was celebrating 91 years for their county fair.