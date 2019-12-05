Cherokee County agencies coming together to help children

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Cherokee County agencies are coming together so families and children can live happier and healthier lives.

“Cherokee county, cause we’re a rural area, we don’t have as many resources,” said Tina Gantt Chair of PACCC

Many agencies in Cherokee County are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of local children and families, but, it can sometimes be hard connecting with each other.

Toni Spieth with Columbus Area Church said, “and there are so many out there but often we don’t know about one another.”

That’s when PACC was created — The Partnership for All Cherokee County Children.

Tiffany Green of My Family of Cherokee County, said “There are several organizations that are in this coalition..Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, KVC, Safe House family Crisis Center, the list goes on and on.”

The coalition meets monthly to discuss resources for children and families in the county

“PACCC helps encourage children and families to live healthier and happier lives. And because we coordinate with one another and share its double and triple the effort,” said Spieth.

Since the partnership started 5 years ago, it has had a positive impact in the community. Members of the coalition say they are always looking for more organizations to join.

“We’re always looking for other organizations to join. Anybody that’s in our county that wants to jump on board,” said Green.

“The people that are at PACCC are people who care, that spend their lives making other lives better and I like that to be with people like that, that care about others,” said Spieth.