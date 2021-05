Cherokee County, KS- The Cherokee County 4-H Club and Farm Bureau in Columbus would love some help from the community.

They are looking for volunteers for this years annual “4th of July Fun Run.” Registration will begin at 6:00am Sunday morning. The race will begin at 7:00am.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the “Cherokee County 4-H Council.” You can sign up by calling 620-429-2678. If you would like to register for the race click here.