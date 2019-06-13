Cherokee County 4H members prepare for the fair

4H members are preparing for their first show at the Cherokee County Fair this year.

Cherokee County 4H volunteers spent Wednesday evening teaching members how to properly show an animal. And for some members, this will be their first year showing an animal, so mentors are perfecting how the kids brace, walk, and feed their animals. For one volunteer, showing animals and being a 4H member holds a special place in her heart, which is why she chose to mentor these kids.

“I chose to do this because I had leaders who stepped up like I am doing for these kids. For me when I was their age, I showed livestock my entire 4H life, so from the time I was eight to eighteen and I really just loved it and enjoyed it and I just feel like I needed to give back to these kids,” says Beth Jones, Kansas State Fair Youth Goat Superintendent.

All 4H members who are interested in showing will take their skills to the state at the Cherokee County Fair July 23rd.

