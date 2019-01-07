BAXTER SPRINGS, Mo. - Cherokee County 4-H invited local kids to participate in creative projects for the fair this summer.

Today families created a edible moose craft activity.

Kids used graham crackers and pretzels to make the animal.

They were also exposed to the different aspects of art, like painting, sketching, and canvas.

"It's an opportunity to not only get out with their families but get out with other kids their age and do something fun together. So, you know Sunday afternoon nothing really going on they can get out and spend time with their friends and get to do an activity they can be proud of." said Katrina Elliott, 4H Youth Development Agent

Elliott adds the goal for 2019 is to hold more events like this to present a wide variety of projects the children can create.

For more information on how to enroll your child in the program visit their site at https://www.cherokee.k-state.edu/.