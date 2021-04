SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Folks in the Pittsburg area have the chance to receive covid-19 vaccines this week.

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will host a clinic Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 at the Pittsburg Family-Y. The Crawford County Health Department will host a clinic on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lincoln Center.

Both will administer the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are not necessary.