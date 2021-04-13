CHCSEK pauses use of J&J vaccine

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is suspending its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It has given out 800 doses to this point. So far, officials say, no one has reported any significant side effects. If you’ve received that vaccine and develop a severe headache, shortness of breath, abdominal or leg pain – then you should contact your healthcare provider.

The health center will still offer the Moderna vaccine – and is also expected to soon start giving the shot from Pfizer.

