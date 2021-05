SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is providing food boxes to seniors in Cherokee County.

They come from the Kansas Food Bank, and are for low-income seniors over the age of 60. Boxes will be available at the health center’s facility in Baxter Springs.

This doesn’t replace any current food plan – it’s an extra resource. Enrollment in the monthly program can be made over the phone by calling 316-265-3663.