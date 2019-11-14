Chase the Chill helps those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers in Joplin are working together to bring warmth and comfort to individuals in the community.

The Chase the Chill project is an effort to collect winter scarves for those who need them most.

On December 14th, volunteers will hang scarves on trees in several locations throughout Joplin.

Anyone who sees a scarf, may take a scarf.

Coordinators are asking for donations of newly-bought or hand-made winter scarfs.

“This is just another small gesture and gift to the community to remind us to keep the giving spirit alive and to pay it forward,” said Chase the Chill coordinator Ann Leach.

If you would like to contribute, there are four places in Joplin to donate: Unity of Joplin, the Joplin Public Library, Homewood Suites and Missouri Southern State University.

Donations will be accepted until December 9th.