Chase the Chill event provides scarves for locals in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — To help provide a little extra warmth during the winter months, several organizations team up for Chase the Chill.

For five years, Joplin residents have benefited from the program.

Volunteers place scarves donated by locals at various locations in the Joplin community.

This includes hanging them on trees, lampposts and poles.

Then people in need can take an item for free.

Since Chase for the Chill began, they have grown from 300 scarves to over 1800 items people can pick up.

Ann Leach, Chase the Chill Coordinator, says, “We’re very pleased. People hand-make the scarves and they also purchase items to give. We’re just so blessed by all the giving that people do in Joplin.”

Leach adds her organization enjoys seeing so many from the community benefit from the extravaganza.

Most scarves are typically taken within a few hours.