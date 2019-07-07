Charity Breakfast Raises Money for Heart Health

Joplin, Mo

Residents enjoy a breakfast in Joplin to promote heart health.

The Joplin Elks held a charity breakfast this morning for the American Heart Association’s Four States Heart Walk.

People had their choice of many healthy breakfast items for eight dollars, while also discussing the importance of heart health.

All money raised from the event goes directly to the Heart Association.

“Elks Care, Elks Share and every Elk’s Lodge does different things in their community. Here we have charity breakfasts for different events.” says Don Cook, Missouri Elks Association President

“It’s a great way for us to hopefully connect with the community, let them know the importance of heart disease or heart awareness, as well as, create partners like the American Heart Association and the Elk’s Lodge who helps us do that.” says Nora Cannon, Cardiovascular Service Line Director at Mercy Hospital

The 2019 Four States Heart Walk will be held on October 12th at Missouri Southern.