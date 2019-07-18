Charges of 1st Degree Robbery Filed on Joplin man after allegedly pulling a knife on Wal-Mart employees

31-year-old Joplin man now sits in Joplin city jail

by: Shannon Becker, Savannah Cyr

JOPLIN, Mo. – Charges are filed against a Joplin man for 1st Degree Robbery in a story we brought you Wednesday.

Joplin Police Department state Thursday in a media release:

“On 07-17-19 at approximately 1:36 P.M. officers were dispatched to 1600 E. 7th St. in reference to a possible robbery that had occurred. Upon arrival officers contacted the reported suspect to the west of the location. Through the investigation the suspect identified as Richard A. Turpin, 31 of Joplin was arrested. ​Turpin entered the business attempted to steal several items before being contacted by store employees. Turpin then produced a knife and made threats to the store employees. Turpin dropped the stolen items and fled the store before being contacted by officers. Turpin was arrested and charges are being sought for 1st Degree Robbery”

Wednesday our cameras were there and Joplin Police Department told us around 2 the man, now named, was trying to steal items from the Neighborhood Market, 1600 E 7th Street, when an employee caught him. Officers say that’s when the suspect pulled a knife.

