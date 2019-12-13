Charges filed in connection to body found in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Monett man is facing multiple charges in connection to a body that was found in Lawrence County.

Raymond Sterling Fryling faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in the death of Coy Cole.

Cole was reported missing December 1st.

Authorities originally found the body and started a death investigation–later announcing a homicide investigation.

According to police, Cole’s body has not been officially identified.

