Charges filed in Circle of Hope sexual abuse case

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — More than 100 charges have been filed in one of the most widespread cases of physical and sexual abuse in Missouri’s history.

Strong words from Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt. Boyd and Stephanie Householder the owners of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, A Christian Girls Home and Boarding School in Humansville, were arrested Tuesday evening.

Amanda Householder, Daughter of Boyd and Stephanie, “Circle of Hope opened their doors in 2006, and basically from that moment, my mother and father would abuse, it was straight up abuse, but they said it was punishment.”

Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General, “There are no words that I can say here today to describe the mix of great sadness, horror, disgust, and sympathy that I feel about these reports of cruel and almost unbelievable abuse and neglect.

Forensic interviews and evidence seized from the property shed new light on the extent of alleged abuse that went on inside the Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch at the hands of owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder.

Their 101 charges range from child molestation, statutory rape and sodomy, and child neglect. The householders’ daughter says she witnessed many of those acts.

“Girls who were deemed ‘fat’ in my dad’s eyes were starved, given less than half portions, forced to drink pitchers of water as a punishment,” said Householder.

“There were numerous reports of the restraining the girls, by means of zip ties and handcuffs,” said Schmitt.

“And being restrained is where Boyd or Stephanie picks you up and throws you to the ground and then they call myself or other teenagers, like we were all teenagers being forced to restrain on our peers,” said Householder.

“Being forced to stand with their nose to the wall and their hands behind their back for days and weeks at a time. Being locked up for days and weeks without a bed or lights. And being slapped shoved and hit with a paddle, belt or whip,” said Schmitt.

Amanda Householder has been an advocate for the victims for nearly a decade, garnering attention by posting evidence to social media before the attorney generals office stepped in in November of 2020.

“The crazy thing, a year a go to the day yesterday, we posted that video of the inside look of Circle of Hope. The knock her out video. A year ago yesterday, we posted that, and they were arrested a year ago to that day,” said Householder.

Eric Schmitt says the case is still pending as he urges more young women to come forward.

“This just shouldn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen and we’re committed to making sure justice is served,” said Schmitt.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder were in court for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon – and are currently in the Vernon County Jail. Both have denied all the allegations against them.