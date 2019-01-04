Charges filed against Tulsa woman for attacking Northpark Mall employee

Charges are filed against a woman who assaulted a Northpark Mall employee in Joplin last week.

22 year old Shaveona Jackson, of Tulsa, has been charged with 3rd degree assault. She is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a five thousand dollar cash only bond.

Around 7 the night of December 26th, a store employee was assaulted after confronting a group of shoplifters. Multiple witnesses saw a black Dodge Charger drive off from the area.

Police were able to find and arrest two males and two females -- including Jackson. Three others were arrested for shoplifting and robbery, but were not charged. Police found numerous items in the vehicle -- all with security tags on them.