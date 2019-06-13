Charges filed against man accused of shooting at law enforcement near Wyandotte

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mo. - Charges are being filed against a man accused of shooting at officers during a vehicle chase.

Frank Espinosa, 32, of Noel, is being charged with resisting arrest, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon and two other charges in connection with a vehicle chase on Monday morning that ended near Wyandotte.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd as well as a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol chased Espinosa for twenty minutes before Floyd says the trooper was able to hit the suspect's car with his own, causing Espinosa's car to crash into a fence. Espinosa's bond has been set at more than $260,000.

His next appearance in Ottawa County Court is set for June 17th.

