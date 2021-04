LAMAR, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Barton County man for the death of his 16-month-old son.

Xavier Vanmeter died March 31st. 31-year-old Jeremy Vanmeter from Lamar has been charged by the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree along with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, with a bond set at $10,000.