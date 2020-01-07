Charges change for teacher accused of abusing 4-year-old

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – Originally charged in September 2019 with abuse of a child and hindering the prosecution of a felony, Kimberly Daniels now faces only one charge: felony abuse or neglect of a child.

It wasn’t until Monday, January 6, when she got both of those original charges dropped.

Daniels has been on paid leave since June 6, 2019, when she was accused of abusing a 4-year-old child on a school playground.

In Daniels’ probable cause statement, it says this incident happened when Mrs. Daniels tried splitting up kickball teams.

Sgt. Melissa Phillips with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office interviewed three other children who were witnesses. All three say when Daniels split up the kickball teams, she was separating the four-year-old boy from his sister.

They all said Daniels then came around the fence, grabbing him more than once.

It was Bilyeu who asked Judge Robert George to dismiss both original charges. He did. Daniels’ new charge was up a day later.

A KOLR 10 crew is looking to speak with Daniels’ attorney and Lawrence County prosecuting attorney Daniel Brogdon.

This is a developing story.