Charged filed against Webb City men allegedly behind broken windshields

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Charges have been filed against two Webb City men for their alleged roles in a number of broken vehicle windshields.

20-year old, Dylan and Bevyn Link were charged Monday in Newton County with felony property damage. Authorities say they were the men responsible for throwing frozen water bottles at oncoming traffic last week, as they drove back-and-forth to their place of employment in Ottawa County. The incidents took place along 43-Highway between the Petro Truck Stop and downtown Seneca – and even included a Seneca school bus.

No one was injured. A court date for the twins has not yet been set. Charges could also come out of Ottawa County.