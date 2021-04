CHANUTE, Ks. — The milestones keep on coming for a Southeast Kansas woman.

Margaret Hollenshead, from Chanute, Kansas – is celebrating her 110th birthday. She’s a resident of country Place Memory Care in Chanute.

She was surrounded Thursday by family, friends and other residents. Ms. Hollenshead was a longtime music teacher with Chanute Public Schools – and, in fact, still plays the piano at Country Place.

A parade was held in her honor Thursday – there was also birthday cake.