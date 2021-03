TOPEKA, Kan. — The Topeka Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in the murder of a Chanute woman.

Authorities say 39-year-old, Kristi Rodriguez, of Chanute was shot and killed Friday night in Topeka.

Two other people were injured in the shooting and are expected to recover.

Authorities are now looking for 28-year-old Devonta B. Miller and 21-year-old Harlee E. Borders.

If you have information on their whereabouts call 785-368-9400.