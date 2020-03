NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks. — A southeast Kansas city manager is stepping down from his position.

City Commissioners confirmed that on Wednesday, Chanute City Manager Jeff Cantrell announced that he will be leaving.

He has accepted a position as the new city manager in Hutchinson, Kansas. Cantrell started his current position back in 2015. His last day on the job will be May 14th.



We attempted to reach Cantrell for comment on his decision, but he was unavailable.