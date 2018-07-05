Chanute Bit and Spur Saddle Club raffles off a sports car

In Chanute, a saddle club is giving you a chance to win a dream sports car.

The Chanute Bit and Spur Saddle Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2006 Pontiac Solstice. The drawing for the car will be held September 29th during the rodeo, and you don't have to be present to win. Rodeo king and queen candidates are selling tickets right now, and they say the money goes towards a good cause and helps them gain valuable skills.

"That goes towards helping us actually put on the rodeo, so paying the people we need to pay and the utilities that need to be paid and all that goes to actually putting on the rodeo,” says Kim Yarnell.

"I think that will probably be getting to know the people that I talk to to sell tickets,” says Wyatt Jordan.

You can purchase tickets from the Chanute Bit and Spur Saddle Club online. We've provided links to their website and Facebook page.