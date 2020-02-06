Changes to transplant distribution impacts wait times for organs

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — There’s been a recent change in policy for liver transplant distributions affecting people nationwide.

Its going to affect how quickly some patients are given liver transplants.

Some say the changes are a good thing improving the odds of people most ill getting a liver–however others disagree.

Anderson resident Buck Owen is currently waiting on a donor list to receive a liver and is seeing firsthand the changes of a new policy that took effect Monday for organ transplants.

“Currently the country is divided up into 11 regions when it comes to organ allocation,” said Owen.

Meaning people were awarded livers based on if they fell into a certain region.

That now changes.

“Now the way the system works it starts within a 500 mile radius. The highest need in a 500 mile radius and then it goes to a 250 mile radius for the organs. so the theory for the idea is to offer more livers and to have more livers available to people who are the sickest.”

Senator Roy Blunt believes these new changes will negatively affect Missouri residents.

He released a statement saying in part

“Under this new policy Missouri could see as much as a 32% drop in the number of liver transplants in our state. This policy blatantly pits regions against each other by redistributing organs for transplant from Midwestern, Southern and rural communities to urban areas on the coasts.”

Owen however can see it from both sides.

“I’m still healthy, I’m still able to do my job, still able to work. Where people that have a higher need can’t do those things and so everybody wants to get back to normal as soon as they can. So, if it means a sicker person getting a liver over me then I’m all about it,” said Owen.

Blunt encourages concerned citizens to voice their concern to their health care providers as many people fight for possible changes.

Owen says he was officially listed on the donor list on January 9th.

He says he was previously told it would be anywhere from 3 to 6 months before he sees a liver.

But now he says he can expect a longer wait time with the new changes.