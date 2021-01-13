Change coming to one block of Main Street in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The look of one neighborhood in Joplin is in the process of changing. And one neighborhood property owner says he’s proud to be part of it.

When you’re a small businessman, sometimes you have to do the work yourself. That’s why Jim Satlak is tearing down one of the buildings he owns in the 800 block of Main Street in Joplin. It’s been home to a blade sharpening business for the last several years, the proprietor of which has since passed away, but it was known by another name back in it’s historic heyday.

Jim Satlak, Building Owner, said, “And they would get off the train and come up to these businesses and 827 that I’m tearing down was actually owned by a person named Finkelstein, and this was all a Jewish neighborhood back in the old days.”

He plans on constructing a new building in its place as well as redoing the façade of the structure next to that, which is home to Don Davis Florist. He says he hopes to utilize the 50% matching façade grant program because his building is located inside the sunshine lamp historic district.

Satlak says he’s happy to be part of the synergy going on in the neighborhood. The buildings in the 900 block of main on the east side of the street are also getting a facelift, and a new gym is being built behind them. And there are plans to construct new buildings on the west side of main as well.

“This is a tremendous improvement for this neighborhood, businesses have moved in and hopefully the City will do the sidewalks here and this will all tie together.”

Unfortunately, Satlak says he has no choice but to tear down the structure at 827 because it’s no longer structurally safe.