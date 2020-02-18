Chance of snow possible overnight Wednesday to Thursday

(KSNF/KODE) — The next system to affect Joplin weather, Pittsburg weather, and everywhere in between has meteorologists keeping an eye on what we can expect.

An incoming cold front late Wednesday into Thursday morning means enough moisture for precipitation. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20’s, which will allow for light snowfall in our viewing area. Not much will stick though.

Future radar estimates show much of the snow staying to our west, but the small chances still exist for us.

Joplin snow amounts look minimal. Only about a tenth of an inch of snow is possible in many places. Higher amounts are expected to the west in southeast Kansas. No snow accumulation expected, as of this forecast, in Oklahoma or Arkansas.

