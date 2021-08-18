Chamber Gives Back group volunteers to help beautify Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some volunteers in Joplin, today, picked up paint brushes to beautify their city.

Members of the Chamber Gives Back group spent part of their day painting for a purpose at Landreth Park.

The group is through the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. One day a month, members try and create a positive impact and lasting change in the community by volunteering.

“The City of Joplin has tables for us to paint, so we came out today expecting it to be sunny, but it rained and we had some dry tables so we went ahead and we’re getting to paint,” said Dana Pim, Chamber Gives Back Chair.

The group has more projects planned for the future — including ones at Children’s Haven and Building Bridges. Pim says they can do even more projects if they had more members.

Anyone interested in joining the group can find a link our website.