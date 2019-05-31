CFI unveils new truck designs for five of their drivers

JOPLIN, Mo. - Some special truck drivers are getting a fresh new look for their rides, thanks to the company they work for.

Recently, CFI unveiled new wraps for five of their truck drivers. Two of the wraps honor military veterans, two honor women truck drivers and one honors first responders. The five CFI drivers who were selected are either a veteran, woman truck driver, or a first responder. They were chosen through an application process and are excited to show off the new look.

"It's a symbol. You know, you're honoring the ones who have fallen. And everybody knows, whoever's been to actual combat we've lost a lot of our friends, a lot of our brothers in arms," says Angel Quinones, 16 year veteran, CFI driver.

CFI also announced that they are donating $100,000 directly to first responders for equipment. The money will go towards the purchase of all terrain vehicles and rescue boats.

