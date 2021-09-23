CFI Trucking celebrates 70 years of operation

JOPLIN, Mo. — 1951. Congress passed the 22nd amendment, limiting a president to two terms.

“I Love Lucy” debuted on CBS.

“Tennessee Waltz” by Patti Page was the number-one song in America.

Closer to home, two things happened.

“The George Washington Carver National Monument” in Diamond became the first United States National Monument to honor an African American.

The other — “CFI” started in Joplin.

CFI Trucking 70th Anniversary celebration

One of Joplin’s biggest employers in one of the area’s biggest industries has reached a milestone. We learn which one and how they celebrated.

Between them, Ricky and Mary Norman have driven 2-and-a-half million miles for the now 70 year old joplin trucking company CFI.

At a special anniversary event they got a new ride. Company president Greg Orr handed them the keys to the 15 thousandth truck the company has bought from Kenworth.

“Honestly its an honor, it’s a it’s a great opportunity that we were even considered, I mean that’s a historic truck,” said Ricky Norman, New Truck Recipient.

And it has some new features that separate it from all the others on the lot.

“The dashboard is a digital dash board instead of the old speedometers, the steering wheel has all of the controls on it like you would have in your car, and in previous lives that’s not how it’s been, but really it’s about the aerodynamics, hoping to achieve a little bit better fuel economy with this, which ultimately helps us to continue to invest in our drivers and grow our business,” said Greg Orr, CFI President.

The company started 70 years ago with one truck, now they have 3800 trucks and drivers.

Supporting them are more than 600 other employees.

“I was a combat medic in the Army for 26 years and I serviced in Desert Storm, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Stephen Landon, CFI Driver.

Stephen Landon also received a new set of wheels during the event, a specially wrapped true to the troops vehicle honoring the men and women of the armed forces.

“CFI is a great company, they care about their veterans, they care about their drivers, it’s like one big family, and I was proud to be selected to drive this beautiful truck,” said Landon.

Other specially wrapped trucks unveiled at the ceremony included one for first responders and one designed especially for the 70th anniversary.