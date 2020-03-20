CFI says business steady among virus concerns

JOPLIN, Mo. — While nearly every aspect of life has been affected by the virus, the trucking industry is doing okay.

CFI Trucking in Joplin is seeing a steady volume of deliveries right now.

They’ve partnered with a lot of grocery stores and medical suppliers to make sure those things get delivered.

In fact, the Missouri Department of Transportation has altered restrictions on trucks.

Truckers carrying any of the necessary goods to fight the virus will have looser regulations like speed limits, weight restrictions and hours they can drive.

But CFI is seeing a higher demand in other cases.

Greg Orr President, CFI, said, “So far so good, everything has been very stable, very solid, our volumes have increased over the last few weeks, obviously were seeing more in the retail sector with a lot of the grocers and the pet food sector and stuff like that.”

CFI is making sure the different terminals across the nation are equipped to disinfect.

They’ve also made sure they have an allowance to pickup additional supplies.