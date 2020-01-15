CFI recognized nationally for safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area trucking company receives high marks for their safety record last year.

The Truckload Carriers Association, a national organization, has announced their fleet safety award winners for 2019.

And Joplin Based CFI Finished as the runner up in the division that represents companies with most number of miles driven.

CFI president Greg Orr says the company finished in third last year and second this year.

Greg Orr, President, CFI, said, “It’s a direct reflection of what our drivers of what our professional drivers do each day and all of the employees that you see out on the floor, um it’s our focus, it’s our commitment to not only the industry but to our family members and we feel like we were able to accomplish a great achievement this year.”

CFI is now eligible to compete for one of two grand prizes which will be named in early March.