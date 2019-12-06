CFI raises $41,000 for annual Truckloads of Treasures program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hundreds of CFI Workers head to Walmart after work for a community tradition.

CFI hosted the 26th annual Truckloads of Treasures at the 15th St. Walmart in Joplin.

300 employees shopped the aisles for toys, educational games, coats, and home supplies to be given to 200 children and 100 adults in need.

The company raised $41,000 this year for the campaign.

Seven local charities were also presented checks at the event.

The CFI president says his employees from all across the Four States look forward to this event each year.

Greg Orr, CFI President, said, “It’s actually really cool to be able to see you know almost 300 people come swarming into the Walmart store here and be able to help, but it’s very warming. To be able to see our employees contribute to something like this is really special.”

At the end of the event, gifts were loaded into a CFI truck and will be delivered to the Salvation Army.