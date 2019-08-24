CFI Military-Themed Trucks Convoy to Event

CLICK to enlarge

(JOPLIN, Mo. — FORT SCOTT, Ks.) — Destination is the Fort Scott National Cemetery. Where Saturday is the 7th Annual Wreath Ride to raise funds for the ‘Wreaths Across America’ Campaign.

Earlier Friday morning a group Fort Scott bikes rolled into Joplin so they could escort the CFI Military-Themed trucks back to Fort Scott. Where tomorrow they will all participate in a fundraising event.

The bikes and trucks were escorted across the Joplin area by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Joplin Police Department. On their journey back to Fort Scott they were also honored by escorts including: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and then at the Kansas line, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office.

7TH ANNUAL ‘WREATH RIDE’ AT FORT SCOTT NATIONAL CEMETERY

Saturday is the 7th Annual Wreath Ride. Money raised will go to place a wreath on every soldiers grave at the Fort Scott National Cemetery on the holiday.

CLICK here for more information on supporting one of the upcoming events raising money for Wreaths Across America at Fort Scott.