CFI in running to become one of top transportation companies for women

CFI is trying to become one of the top companies when it comes to women working in transportation.

CFI officials say seven percent of drivers across the nation are female, while at CFI, they make up 13% of the driving force.

The Women in Trucking Association picked 82 trucking companies to be nominated for a competition.

Companies are judged upon their quality benefits, career advancement opportunities and much more.

Winners will be announced at the association’s “Accelerate Conference & Expo” in late September.

“It’s an accomplishment because we work really hard at giving women a safe environment here to work in and that is one of the reasons why I am so loyal to CFI,” explained CFI Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Klang.

Friday is the last day to vote for your favorite transportation company.

